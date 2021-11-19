Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 51.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE DMO opened at $15.95 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

