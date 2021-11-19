Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 51.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE DMO opened at $15.95 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
