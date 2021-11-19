Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

WBK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4509 per share. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

