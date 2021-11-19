WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMWH. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.48) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WH Smith has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,019.14 ($26.38).

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,544 ($20.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,621.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,671.12. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,335.41 ($17.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

In other news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($21.81), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($649,108.86).

WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

