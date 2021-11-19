WHALE Reaches Market Capitalization of $125.40 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.16 or 0.00031067 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $125.40 million and approximately $954,312.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00070870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00072491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00092086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.55 or 0.07318145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,317.83 or 0.99771780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.