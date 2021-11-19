Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.34 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

