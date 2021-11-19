Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 492.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,392,000 after buying an additional 42,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after buying an additional 59,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,079,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $220,608,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $229.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

