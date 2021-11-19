Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE WLL traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $66.27. 500,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,714. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,492,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 726,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.