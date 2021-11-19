Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.31. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 176,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,425. The company has a market capitalization of $472.11 million, a P/E ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,884,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after acquiring an additional 184,554 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,457,000 after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 145,335 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 996,282 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

