William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.56. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after buying an additional 398,890 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after acquiring an additional 374,501 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 2,511.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,894,000 after acquiring an additional 277,692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 175,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

