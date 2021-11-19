William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LOGC stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.79% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGC. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.