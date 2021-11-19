William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.00) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.08). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PYXS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

