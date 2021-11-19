William Blair Weighs in on Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aileron Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.57.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,133 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

