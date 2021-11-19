Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS.

WSM stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.65. 87,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.69 and its 200-day moving average is $173.68. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $97.92 and a 12 month high of $222.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

