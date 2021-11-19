Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $258.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.85.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $228.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.03. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $197.63 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after acquiring an additional 95,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,459,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,879,000 after purchasing an additional 717,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 63.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,018,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

