Windsor Group LTD Buys 375 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,907 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.98. 85,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

