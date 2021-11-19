Windsor Group LTD Buys 420 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average of $113.85. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $98.59 and a one year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.