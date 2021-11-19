Windsor Group LTD Has $1.36 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Shares of PG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.66. 45,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678,839. The company has a market cap of $357.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $148.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,513 shares of company stock valued at $49,251,789 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.