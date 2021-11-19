Windsor Group LTD Has $1.69 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

Shares of BLK traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $914.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $663.24 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $900.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $890.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.