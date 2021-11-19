Windsor Group LTD Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.61. 5,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.66. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $238.69 and a 12-month high of $374.92. The stock has a market cap of $236.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.