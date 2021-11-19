WM Technology (MAPS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS) recently:
- 11/16/2021 – WM Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “
- 11/12/2021 – WM Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – WM Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – WM Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – WM Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.
Shares of MAPS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. 18,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,661. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 822.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
