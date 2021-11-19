WM Technology (MAPS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS) recently:

11/16/2021 – WM Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

11/12/2021 – WM Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – WM Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – WM Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – WM Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Shares of MAPS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. 18,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,661. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06.

Get WM Technology Inc alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 822.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.