Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HWM. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,025.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 60.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 35,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

