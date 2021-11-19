Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 85.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 979,188 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $220,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 216.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $775,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

WWW opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,736. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.