Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WWD opened at $114.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.35. Woodward has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Get Woodward alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.