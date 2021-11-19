Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

WDAY traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,710. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,598.13, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a twelve month low of $204.86 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total value of $168,556.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.29.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.