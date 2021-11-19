Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 965 ($12.61) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a coverage pending rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 931 ($12.16).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 854 ($11.16) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 864.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 870.38. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979 ($12.79). The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -6.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.19%.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

