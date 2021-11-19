World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.25

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 2126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth $210,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.