Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Worthington Industries worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth $1,105,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

WOR opened at $54.97 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

