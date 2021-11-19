WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,181 ($15.43).

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($15.55) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

LON:WPP traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,101.50 ($14.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,471. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 725.20 ($9.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,121 ($14.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The company has a market capitalization of £12.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,015.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 990.83.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

