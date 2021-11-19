W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $3.78

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.59. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 3,526 shares changing hands.

WTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

