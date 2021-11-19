W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $3.78

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.59. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 3,526 shares changing hands.
WTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.98.
W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
