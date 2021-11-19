Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Trading Down 1%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW) shares dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €18.58 ($21.86) and last traded at €18.60 ($21.88). Approximately 16,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.78 ($22.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €18.09 and its 200 day moving average is €18.52.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to individuals and groups in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

