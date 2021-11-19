WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the October 14th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:WUXIF opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.15.
About WuXi AppTec
