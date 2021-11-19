WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the October 14th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:WUXIF opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

