Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $509.72

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 509.72 ($6.66) and traded as low as GBX 490.56 ($6.41). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.66), with a volume of 18,990 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 514.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 509.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.52 million and a PE ratio of 16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.