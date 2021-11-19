Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.95

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 253078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

XLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen acquired 500,000 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

