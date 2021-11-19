Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE YSG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 3,251,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 1,211.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 1,067,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

