yAxis Hits Market Cap of $4.02 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, yAxis has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $165,549.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00007406 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00072516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00093281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.74 or 0.07286239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,109.98 or 0.99818180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis' total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

