Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in October

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 567,200 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 814,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIF opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
