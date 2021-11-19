Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in October

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 567,200 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 814,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIF opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

