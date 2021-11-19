Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will report sales of $66.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.86 million and the highest is $66.32 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $245.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvidXchange.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.50.

Shares of AVDX stock traded up 3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 26.57. 1,713,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,715. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 20.39 and a 1-year high of 27.44.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

