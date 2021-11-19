Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will report sales of $66.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.86 million and the highest is $66.32 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $245.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvidXchange.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.50.
AvidXchange Company Profile
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
