Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $1.00. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 511,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CyrusOne by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 595,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 391,051 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 6,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $89.37. 5,902,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,215. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 217.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

