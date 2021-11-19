Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will report sales of $186.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.26 million to $186.97 million. EZCORP posted sales of $178.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $768.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.52 million to $774.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $849.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. 7,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $454.62 million, a P/E ratio of -27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,575,000 after purchasing an additional 199,277 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,456,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,626,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EZCORP by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP in the third quarter worth $9,231,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

