Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $544.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.15.

MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

