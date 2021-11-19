Zacks: Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce sales of $381.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.30 million and the highest is $383.30 million. Acushnet posted sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

GOLF opened at $56.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,925 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 739,222 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

