Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Post $0.51 EPS

Analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.48. Capstar Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $486.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.10. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

