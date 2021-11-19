Zacks: Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Million

Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report $5.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $16.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,356.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $905.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $918.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.01. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $82.70 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

