Zacks: Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

DBD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. 610,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,078. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $685.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.10.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 219,310 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 43,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

