Zacks: Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.57. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 195.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 491.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $53,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $31.33. 19,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.