Zacks: Analysts Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). indie Semiconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INDI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,204,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDI stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.01.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.