Zacks: Analysts Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). indie Semiconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INDI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,204,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDI stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.01.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

