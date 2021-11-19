Zacks: Analysts Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82. M.D.C. posted earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,459. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 131,460 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 69.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,459 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

