Zacks: Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report sales of $2.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $2.20 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $17.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $11.79 million to $47.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $12.05 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $443.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 167,018 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

