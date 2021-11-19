Zacks: Analysts Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.38 Million

Analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce sales of $63.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.50 million and the highest is $64.27 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $62.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $233.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.60 million to $234.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $378.37 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $422.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

OSUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,891 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,286,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,068,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $700.93 million, a P/E ratio of -64.87 and a beta of -0.35. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

