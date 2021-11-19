Zacks: Analysts Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce $60.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.90 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $51.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $237.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.64 million to $238.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $283.40 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $288.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 546,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,254. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90.

In other news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $68,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $314,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,934. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

